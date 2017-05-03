Martin Shkreli Plays More Tha Carter V Tracks During Livestream, Including a Kendrick Lamar Feature

Pharmaceutical mark Martin Shkreli is at it again with the rap exclusives. After playing some tracks from the only copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin in existence, Shkreli has partially leaked two new tracks from Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V, which has been shelved since 2014. One of them is titled “Mona Lisa” and features a frantic verse from known Weezy fan Kendrick Lamar. A snippet of that track originally leaked online in 2015. The other is titled “Life of Mr. Carter,” which also leaked partially earlier this year.

Shkreli leaked a Carter V track last Christmas, frustrating Wayne’s team. TMZ reported that Shkreli promised he wouldn’t leak anymore Carter V tracks, but alas. Watch footage below.