Mac DeMarco Pranks His Bandmate With a Billboard of His Face
If you are friends with Mac DeMarco, you might suddenly wake up to see a gigantic photo of your face plastered above a major intersection in a huge American city. That’s what Mac DeMarco did to his bandmate Jon Lent, surprising Lent with a giant billboard at the corner of Glendale and Berkeley in Los Angeles. DeMarco also put a tiny picture of his new album This Old Dog in the corner, so hopefully he was able to use his album-promo money to pay for it. Here it is:
When Lent joined DeMarco’s band a year and a half ago, he made this video:
Also, last year, Lent and DeMarco covered James Taylor together.
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.