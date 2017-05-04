Mac DeMarco Pranks His Bandmate With a Billboard of His Face

If you are friends with Mac DeMarco, you might suddenly wake up to see a gigantic photo of your face plastered above a major intersection in a huge American city. That’s what Mac DeMarco did to his bandmate Jon Lent, surprising Lent with a giant billboard at the corner of Glendale and Berkeley in Los Angeles. DeMarco also put a tiny picture of his new album This Old Dog in the corner, so hopefully he was able to use his album-promo money to pay for it. Here it is:

my boy jon lent out here getting his own billboards n shit pic.twitter.com/PnhhrV08sK — jacob ssssss🌹 (@sadkid_________) May 4, 2017

When Lent joined DeMarco’s band a year and a half ago, he made this video:

Also, last year, Lent and DeMarco covered James Taylor together.

