It’s been a few months since Lydia Loveless’ roots-rock album Real, which was released in August 2016. Today, she’s back with a new single, the big, cathartic “Desire,” and as a B-side, an unexpected cover: Justin Bieber’s megahit “Sorry.” It’s not unrecognizable—how could it be at this point?—but with Loveless’ twanging vocals and a gentle reverb gloss, it sure is different. Hear both songs via Bandcamp.

Desire / Sorry by Lydia Loveless