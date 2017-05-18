News \
Lorde Reveals Album Release Date and Tracklist
Melodrama, Lorde’s long-awaited follow-up to her game-changing 2013 debut Pure Heroine, is finally arriving next month. We’ve already heard early singles “Green Light” and “Liability,” not to mention live versions of “Sober” and “Homemade Dynamite,” and now Lorde has revealed the album’s full tracklist via a tweet that looks suspiciously like a Jeopardy! clue:
Tracklist:
“Green Light”
“Sober”
“Homemade Dynamite”
“The Louvre”
“Liability”
“Hard Feelings/Loveless”
“Sober II (Melodrama)”
“Writer In The Dark”
“Supercut”
“Liability (Reprise)”
“Perfect Places”Melodrama is out 6/16 on Virgin.
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.