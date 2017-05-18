Can you name every festival operated by concert promotion giant/Ticketmaster conglomerate LiveNation? It’s most of them. Our live music overlords just announced a new kind of all-access ticket: the “Festival Passport,” which grants the buyer general-admission access to every LiveNation-controlled festival through the remainder of 2017, even if it’s already sold out.

The passport costs $799—shockingly low, considering a single four-day Lollapalooza ticket is $335. Add Bonnaroo, Electric Daisy Carnival, Governors Ball, Sasquatch!, Austin City Limits, Voodoo, Lollapalooza Paris, Wireless Festival Germany, Summerburst Stockholm, England’s Reading Festival, and Australia’s Falls Festival into the deal, and $799 looks like a bargain.

LiveNation’s Festival Passports are on sale Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m. PST. The catches: There are only 1,000 festival passports available, they’re nontransferable, and God only knows what might be in the fine print you’re about to say you “read” while scrambling to get to the checkout in 09:59:59 minutes.

Quit your job, abandon your lease, blow your savings on airline tickets and camping gear—only $799 stands between you and an entire summer of Muse, Major Lazer, and Marshmello. See the entire list of eligible festivals below, via Consequence of Sound.