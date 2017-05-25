Live Nation to Offer Ticket Refunds for U.K. Concerts

After a terrorist attack was claimed by ISIS at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England earlier this week, concert promo conglomerate Live Nation is offering refunds to ticketholders throughout the UK. The bombing left 22 dead and many others badly injured, and the UK has raised its threat level to “critical.”

According to reports from TMZ, Live Nation plans to offer refunds to many major concerts throughout the UK including Katy Perry, Iron Maiden, KISS, Phil Collins, Depeche Mode, and others. The company also shared that they are still undecided on whether or not to offer such refunds worldwide.