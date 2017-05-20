During first night of the Rock on the Range Festival Friday in Columbus, Ohio, which Soundgarden was slated to headline, several bands paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell, who died early Thursday morning at 52. Co-headliners Live covered Audioslave’s “I Am the Highway while Bush performed part of Soundgarden’s classic “Black Hole Sun” and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor played Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike.” The festival also honored Cornell by playing a video featuring highlights from his career over his isolated vocals for “Black Hole Sun.” Watch clips of the tributes below.

[Pitchfork]