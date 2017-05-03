“Listens to Mac DeMarco Once” Is a Good Meme

Hi, I just found out about music and I am curious–what happens when you listen to Mac DeMarco once?

listens to mac demarco once* pic.twitter.com/DUk7ZJs7uI — ROCCO THE GREAT (@ROCCOTHEGREAT) October 28, 2015

listens to Mac Demarco once pic.twitter.com/oQSyj65AUj — lil lanester (@stayinurlanie) April 5, 2017

*listens to Mac demarco once* pic.twitter.com/4iPbK7KKXT — \ girl sweetvoiced / (@carbarbz) March 29, 2017

*listens to Mac Demarco once* pic.twitter.com/AeOOwCqNxK — samurai jack stan (@lizzywankenobi) March 1, 2017

listens to mac demarco once pic.twitter.com/mqvDb6yu50 — aki medina (@fozzyfoezz) December 2, 2016

listens to mac demarco once pic.twitter.com/eXH6KhLauq — anja luisa (@anahach) March 28, 2017

wolverine listens to mac demarco once pic.twitter.com/yv0967Wtx2 — bee? (@ghoulrunnings) March 10, 2017

This meme is ancient, in meme years—here’s one from July 2015. Are there any ill effects from prolonged exposure?

listens to mac demarco once pic.twitter.com/SOtrENpgTx — ✞ (@GUNNERSELLWHITE) December 13, 2015

Listens to Mac DeMarco once pic.twitter.com/zdNZX8f6ui — MILF (@ALLCOPSRBASTRDS) February 6, 2017

listens to mac demarco once pic.twitter.com/ESukD01ZU4 — joseph james (@bellyeyemanhoo) September 13, 2016

Listens to Mac Demarco once pic.twitter.com/HotFmiVeIt — Daddy long legs (@I_theGiovanni) April 29, 2016

Listens to Mac demarco once pic.twitter.com/nQjQqsUXIl — л А и У з Е а (@transparxncy) December 18, 2016

listens to Mac Demarco once pic.twitter.com/sW4LJNrf3W — Ben (@BenShaver0) December 15, 2016

Sky Ferreira has listened to Mac DeMarco once:

:::listens to @macdemarco once::: A post shared by Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) on Jan 28, 2016 at 11:42am PST

Never listen to Mac DeMarco, not even once.

Listens to Mac Demarco once starter pack pic.twitter.com/UiWDIOlfLn — henlo birb (@luciextoo) February 8, 2016

