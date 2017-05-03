Culture \
“Listens to Mac DeMarco Once” Is a Good Meme
Hi, I just found out about music and I am curious–what happens when you listen to Mac DeMarco once?
listens to mac demarco once* pic.twitter.com/DUk7ZJs7uI
— ROCCO THE GREAT (@ROCCOTHEGREAT) October 28, 2015
listens to Mac Demarco once pic.twitter.com/oQSyj65AUj
— lil lanester (@stayinurlanie) April 5, 2017
*listens to Mac demarco once* pic.twitter.com/4iPbK7KKXT
— \ girl sweetvoiced / (@carbarbz) March 29, 2017
*listens to mac demarco once* pic.twitter.com/Yn48XjaMcq
— alynna (@lofiqueen) January 10, 2017
*listens to Mac Demarco once* pic.twitter.com/AeOOwCqNxK
— samurai jack stan (@lizzywankenobi) March 1, 2017
listens to mac demarco once pic.twitter.com/mqvDb6yu50
— aki medina (@fozzyfoezz) December 2, 2016
listens to mac demarco once pic.twitter.com/eXH6KhLauq
— anja luisa (@anahach) March 28, 2017
*listens to Mac Demarco once* pic.twitter.com/oXIQxFvtG3
— leighsandra 🕷 (@loxvatos) October 2, 2016
wolverine listens to mac demarco once pic.twitter.com/yv0967Wtx2
— bee? (@ghoulrunnings) March 10, 2017
*listens to mac demarco once* pic.twitter.com/bkRfk7ZRNP
— David (@MainTheta) February 23, 2017
This meme is ancient, in meme years—here’s one from July 2015. Are there any ill effects from prolonged exposure?
listens to mac demarco once pic.twitter.com/SOtrENpgTx
— ✞ (@GUNNERSELLWHITE) December 13, 2015
*listens to mac demarco once* pic.twitter.com/X4jsDrn4q3
— amanda (@amandalafata) October 17, 2016
Listens to Mac DeMarco once pic.twitter.com/zdNZX8f6ui
— MILF (@ALLCOPSRBASTRDS) February 6, 2017
listens to mac demarco once pic.twitter.com/ESukD01ZU4
— joseph james (@bellyeyemanhoo) September 13, 2016
*Listens to Mac Demarco once* pic.twitter.com/Z1YxVwxLUc
— carter (@QuarterRaines) August 16, 2016
Listens to Mac Demarco once pic.twitter.com/HotFmiVeIt
— Daddy long legs (@I_theGiovanni) April 29, 2016
Listens to Mac demarco once pic.twitter.com/nQjQqsUXIl
— л А и У з Е а (@transparxncy) December 18, 2016
listens to Mac Demarco once pic.twitter.com/sW4LJNrf3W
— Ben (@BenShaver0) December 15, 2016
Sky Ferreira has listened to Mac DeMarco once:
Never listen to Mac DeMarco, not even once.
Listens to Mac Demarco once starter pack pic.twitter.com/UiWDIOlfLn
— henlo birb (@luciextoo) February 8, 2016
