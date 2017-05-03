Culture \

“Listens to Mac DeMarco Once” Is a Good Meme

2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hi, I just found out about music and I am curious–what happens when you listen to Mac DeMarco once?

This meme is ancient, in meme years—here’s one from July 2015. Are there any ill effects from prolonged exposure?

Sky Ferreira has listened to Mac DeMarco once:

:::listens to @macdemarco once:::

Never listen to Mac DeMarco, not even once.

This Old Dog out this Friday on Captured Tracks.

Anna Gaca
