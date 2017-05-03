The Shins – “Panic” (The Smiths Cover)

After a brief hiatus, the Shins returned in March with their fifth album Heartworms. Today the eleven-track album is followed by a few new songs for Spotify’s Singles series, which in the past has included live recordings by Local Natives, The Head and the Heart, Migos and others. Today, the Shins unveiled an acoustic cover of the Smiths’ 1986 single “Panic.” The anti-ode to disco also comes paired with a new version of Heartworms’ single “Name For You” live from the streaming service’s New York studios. Check out both tracks below.