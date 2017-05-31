Liam Gallagher – “Wall of Glass”

Liam Gallagher, formerly of Beady Eye and most famously of Oasis, formally debuted his first-ever solo single via BBC Radio 1 today. “Wall of Glass” is stadium-scaled rock, packed full of distorted riffs and generally reminiscent of late-period Oasis. Watch the newly released video below.

In the accompanying on-air interview, Gallagher told Radio 1’s MistaJam he’s going solo because he “got sick of sittin’ around me house, I guess,” and that the experience has been “not as weird as I thought it would feel.” He shot down rumors that he would appear at this weekend’s Ariana Grande-organized Manchester benefit concert, and denied that he and brother Noel Gallagher have patched things up—they’re still not speaking, Liam said. On the subject of an Oasis reunion: “If they do they do and if they don’t they don’t… and in the meantime, we’ll see what happens.”

Last night, Gallagher debuted several new songs live at a benefit concert for victims of last week’s terror attack in his native Manchester, England. See fan-shot footage of half a dozen of those songs here.