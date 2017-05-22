Kali Uchis is following up a strong feature on the recent Gorillaz album with a new single, “Tyrant.” It features Jorja Smith, a 19-year-old U.K. singer who appeared on Drake’s More Life. According to a statement from Uchis, “Tyrant” is “a post apocalyptic love song” about choosing to ignore a relationship’s fatal imbalances: “Wanting to stay in the haze of puppy love forever and never face the power struggles, because that’s your only real escape from the cold realities of life.”

“Tyrant” is a first taste of Uchis’ upcoming album, expected later this year. Billed as her debut album, it will follow 2015’s full-length “project” Por Vida. Her previous solo single was last year’s great “Only Girl,” featuring Steve Lacy and Vince Staples. Listen to “Tyrant” below.