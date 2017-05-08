Indie-tronica darlings Hundred Waters have been pretty quiet lately, but it seems that’s because they’re working on a third album. Today, the band shared a first taste, “Particle.” Hear it below, or claim a free download via their website.

Details of Hundred Waters’ upcoming album are TBA, but it’s expected in “late 2017″ via OWSLA, the Skrillex-helmed label that helped bring the band to wide recognition with their previous full-length, 2014’s The Moon Rang Like a Bell. While you’re waiting, revisit SPIN’s 2014 feature with Hundred Waters, their 2016 David Bowie tribute single “Forgive Me For Giving Up,” and the Chance the Rapper-featuring remix of Bell’s “Show Me Love.”