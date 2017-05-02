The second song from erstwhile One Direction-er Harry Styles’ upcoming solo album won’t be “Ever Since New York,” the song he debuted during last month’s Saturday Night Live performance. Instead, it’s called “Sweet Creature,” and it follows lead single “Sign of the Times” as the second studio recording we’ve heard from his upcoming self-titled debut. “Sweet Creature” debuted on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today.

Harry Styles is out May 12, and here’s everything we know about the album so far. Last week, Styles announced his first-ever solo world tour. Listen to “Sweet Creature” below or stream it via Apple Music here.