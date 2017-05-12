New Music \
Haim Release Studio Version of Comeback Song “Right Now”
At the end of April, Haim returned with “Right Now,” a new song that came with a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video. Last night, the band released the studio version of the song. It appears on Something to Tell You, their sophomore album due July 7. Listen to it below, and find the art/tracklist from the record. Previously, they released “Want You Back.”
Something to Tell You:
01 Want You Back
02 Nothing’s Wrong
03 Little of Your Love
04 Ready For You
05 Something To Tell You
06 You Never Knew
07 Kept Me Crying
08 Found It In Silence
09 Walking Away
10 Right Now
11 Night So Long
PRE–ORDER SOMETHING TO TELL YOU NOW! https://t.co/rKDb2D2gJO pic.twitter.com/hDFOSvAG85
— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) May 12, 2017