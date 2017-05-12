Haim Release Studio Version of Comeback Song “Right Now”

At the end of April, Haim returned with “Right Now,” a new song that came with a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video. Last night, the band released the studio version of the song. It appears on Something to Tell You, their sophomore album due July 7. Listen to it below, and find the art/tracklist from the record. Previously, they released “Want You Back.”

Something to Tell You:

01 Want You Back

02 Nothing’s Wrong

03 Little of Your Love

04 Ready For You

05 Something To Tell You

06 You Never Knew

07 Kept Me Crying

08 Found It In Silence

09 Walking Away

10 Right Now

11 Night So Long