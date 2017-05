Lil Yachty’s new album, Teenage Emotions, is out now. This is the debut studio album by the rapper. It features Migos, YG, Kamaiyah, Diplo, and more, with production from Lex Luger, WondaGurl, and K Swisha, amongst others. Hear it below.

