New Interview Reveals Liam Gallagher Could Use a Nap

Liam Gallagher, 44, wants you to know, that he’s got it together. He’s changed. For one thing, as the former Oasis lead singer explained in a new interview with UK magazine The Evening Standard, he now gets up at 5 a.m. every days, and hits the sack again around 9 or 10 at night. He’s got a new solo album on the way in October (no title or specific release date yet), and he won’t let his “c***” brother Noel’s more prolific solo career (“F*** off mate, you had your head turned big-style”) and his star turn “doing backing vocals for f***ing Gorillaz” get him down.

Certainly, though, Liam’s waning fame has affected him. In the interview, he admits that in the years after Oasis broke up (2009) he started “drinking too much” for a few years and had planned on going off the grid after finishing a nasty divorce and child custody battle. ‘People going, “Oasis, Oasis, Oasis” in your face, and it’s like you’re in a bad trip,” he told the Standard. “You’re this guy in Oasis, but you’re not doing anything any more. You start going, “Am I a f***ing has-been? Is this it?” And you’re sitting there going, “Well, maybe it is.”

How has he pushed against the temptation to sit around feeling like a has-been and “spouting off on Twitter”? Outside of getting up earlier, he’s worked hard on his album, which will consist mostly of songs written by professionals like songwriter/producer Greg Kurstin, who has worked with Adele, Sia, Paul McCartney, Beck, and more. He’s honest about his lack of involvement on the compositional side of things. “I’m not going out saying I’m Bob Dylan. Ideally, you want to do it yourself. But I can’t write those f***ing big songs. I’m limited.”

But despite his newfound proactiveness, he still seems to harbor a lot of negativity towards… almost anyone he’s asked about. He recounted a recent exchange with a very famous British celebrity who offered up his review of last year’s Oasis documentary Supersonic to Liam directly.

“I met Ricky Gervais the other day on the Heath, and he went, ‘Oh, I saw Supersonic. I thought you come across really well,’ and I went, ‘As opposed to what, you f***ing little c***? I am the f***ing bollocks, get with it!’ And then he walked off.” He “can’t be arsed” (can’t be bothered, more or less) with Adele and Ed Sheeran and resents that all popular rock music sounds like pop–that people can’t be more like him and “hav[e] a bit of aggro.”

Somehow, he doesn’t put the newly rock’n’roll-pursuant Harry Styles in this category, though he says “he wouldn’t buy” his new album. In fact, Harry Styles seems to be one of the only people in the world towards which Liam doesn’t harbor any ill will. “Imagine what it’s like for him,” Liam explains. “He’s got a big f***ing weight on his shoulders, and he’s only f***ing young. He’s probably thinking this One Direction thing ain’t for me. People change, so if he wants to do a bit of that, good luck to him.”

Good luck to both Harry Styles and Liam Gallagher, who seems like he could use a day off.