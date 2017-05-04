After formally reuniting last year and playing several shows, LCD Soundsystem will release two new songs tonight. Called “Call the Police” and “American Dream,” they’re the first new songs from the band’s upcoming record, their first since 2010’s This Is Happening. In a note posted to the band’s Facebook, James Murphy said the songs will be out “tonight at midnight (and i mean, literally, midnight. wherever you are. so, like, australia first, and so on and so forth).” Songs by those titles were performed at the band’s recent shows at Brooklyn Steel.

In other news, the band is “seriously almost done” with the new LP. “as eager as folks have been for me to get this done, it’s got nothing on how much i want to be finished myself,” Murphy wrote. “it’s been one of the most enjoyable records to make in my life, if not the most fun ever (i think it is, for sure, the happiest i’ve ever been making a record.)” No release date, however: “that’s hard to say in specific.”

They also offered details about the format of the record, as well as their upcoming live schedule (“that’s all being planned as well.”) Read the note below.

Update (2:50 p.m.): The new songs are playing right now on Apple Music’s Beats 1. Listen here.