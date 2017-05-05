From sprawling luxury resorts to the funky downtown arts district, there’s no place in the world like Las Vegas. SPIN is thrilled to announce a very special event — in partnership with Las Vegas — to celebrate the uniqueness of the storied city with revered UK duo AlunaGeorge and Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire. Join us on Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 PM at the Bunkhouse Saloon for this rare opportunity to catch these artists in an intimate setting. Complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. This is a private 21+ event and RSVP is required for entry. Entrance is based on capacity so make sure to get there early.

RSVP is open now HERE.