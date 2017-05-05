Partner \
Join SPIN in Las Vegas for a Special Night with AlunaGeorge and Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire
RSVP now for private event at Bunkhouse Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, May 11
From sprawling luxury resorts to the funky downtown arts district, there’s no place in the world like Las Vegas. SPIN is thrilled to announce a very special event — in partnership with Las Vegas — to celebrate the uniqueness of the storied city with revered UK duo AlunaGeorge and Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire. Join us on Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 PM at the Bunkhouse Saloon for this rare opportunity to catch these artists in an intimate setting. Complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. This is a private 21+ event and RSVP is required for entry. Entrance is based on capacity so make sure to get there early.
RSVP is open now HERE.
*This is branded content, produced by our marketing department in partnership with our advertisers—not by editorial. Read our branded content policies here.*