News \
Lana Del Rey’s New Album Lust For Life Gets Summer Release Date
Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album Lust For Life will be released July 21, she announced in a typically laissez-faire tweet Wednesday night. According to Pitchfork, a rep for the singer confirmed the date.
Earlier this week Lana released the video for the Weeknd-assisted title track, and also revealed that the album will feature a collaboration with Stevie Nicks. She debuted a new song called “Cherry” at KROQ’s Weenie Roast last weekend, and recently released the acutely titled “Coachella—Woodstock in My Mind.”