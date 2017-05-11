News \

Here’s a Lana Del Rey Interview About Nothing

CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey is the face of another fashion glossy, with a June cover for Elle U.K. The issue won’t hit newsstands until May 16, but a few photos and quotes from what’s billed as a “candid interview” are online now. If you’ve ever wondered what Lana Del Rey believes the point of life is, consider your questions answered:

“I think happiness is the ultimate life goal. I think it’s the only thing that’s important. There are no mechanisms in place for routes to happiness, that’s the whole f**king problem.”


Likewise, if you’ve ever wondered how Lana Del Rey feels about her persona, and whether that persona wears blue jeans:

“I know that if I had more of a persona [before], I have less of one now. And I think it comes down to getting a little older. Maybe I needed a stronger look or something to lean on then. But I feel like it wouldn’t be hard for me today to play a mega show in jeans without rehearsing and still feel like I was coming from the right place.”

She also had this commentary about the United States’ volatile political situation:

“I think it would be weird to be making a record during the past 18 months and not comment on how [the political landscape] was making me or the people I know feel, which is not good. It would be really difficult if my views didn’t line up with what a lot of what people are saying.”

A lot of people are saying it, and everyone knows. Queen of using lots of words to be vague. Lana… thank you.

Lust for Life, no official release date yet announced.

Anna Gaca
