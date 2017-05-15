Lana Del Rey – “Coachella—Woodstock in My Mind”

Noted SPIN fan Lana Del Rey has released the full version of “Coachella—Woodstock in My Mind,” a song she initially previewed following her performance at this year’s Coachella. The new track is the third Del Rey has shared this year, following “Lust for Life” and “Love.” Her next album, Lust for Life, is due out later this year; read more about it here. Del Rey has also recently given two major interviews, one of which is about nothing and one of which is with Courtney Love. Listen to the new song below.