Kim and Kanye Launch Children’s Clothing Line

Kanye West is entering yet another new fashion arena following his recent jewelry line and his regular old Yeezy fashion line. Today, Kim Kardashian announced that the couple would launch their own children’s clothing line called Kids Supply tomorrow. “For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line,” she tweeted. “TheKidsSupply has been what we’ve been working on for a long time. I’m so excited about this! All of my friends would ask where we get our kids clothes so now they will be available!” Very exciting. More information will be available here starting tomorrow, kiddos.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.