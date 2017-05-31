Kevin Hart and T.I. are executive producing a series together about life at a contemporary music studio, Deadline reports. The show, simply titled The Studio, will air on Showtime, and deal with a studio where work occurs in the wee hours of the morning. It’s unclear if it will only focus on rap music, but based on the description of round-the-clock, wild antics, it’s hard not to imagine the series featuring characters with a Gucci Mane or Future-like work ethic for constant recording. The show is being written by Everybody Hates Chris and Carmichael Show writer Aeysha Carr, and will probably feature guest appearances by Hart and Tip. There has been no information about a potential premiere date.

