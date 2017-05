Kendrick Lamar Adds Dates to North American Tour

Kendrick Lamar has added 15 more dates onto the back end of his North American tour in support of his new album DAMN. YG and D.R.A.M. will open for the new shows, which will run through August and early September. Check out the full list of dates below and read our review of DAMN. here.

Kendrick Lamar (new dates bolded):

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Phoenix AZ Gila River Arena

Friday, July 14, 2017 Dallas TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, July 15, 2017 Houston TX Toyota Center

Monday, July 17, 2017 Duluth GA Infinite Energy Arena

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 Philadelphia PA Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, July 20, 2017 Brooklyn NY Barclays Center

Friday, July 21, 2017 Washington DC Verizon Center

Saturday, July 22, 2017 Boston MA TD Garden

Sunday, July 23, 2017 Brooklyn NY Barclays Center

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 Toronto ON Air Canada Centre

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 Auburn Hills MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

Thursday, July 27, 2017 Chicago IL United Center

Saturday, July 29, 2017 Denver CO Pepsi Center

Tuesday, August 01, 2017 Seattle WA Tacoma Dome

Wednesday, August 02, 2017 Vancouver BC Rogers Arena

Friday, August 04, 2017 Oakland CA Oracle Arena

Saturday, August 05, 2017 Las Vegas NV T-Mobile Arena

Sunday, August 06, 2017 Los Angeles CA STAPLES Center

Tuesday, August 08, 2017 Los Angeles CA STAPLES Center

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 Los Angeles CA STAPLES Center

Friday, August 11, 2017 Anaheim CA Honda Center

Saturday, August 12, 2017 San Jose CA SAP Center

Sunday, August 13, 2017 Sacramento CA Golden 1 Center

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 Kansas City MO Sprint Center

Friday, August 18, 2017 Lincoln NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Saturday, August 19, 2017 St. Paul MN Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, August 20, 2017 Chicago IL United Center

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 Columbus OH Schottenstein Center

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 Toronto ON Air Canada Centre

Thursday, August 24, 2017 Montreal QC Bell Centre

Friday, August 25, 2017 Newark NJ Prudential Center

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 Charlotte NC Spectrum Center

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 Nashville TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, September 1, 2017 Tampa FL Amalie Arena

Saturday, September 2, 2017 Miami FL American Airlines Arena