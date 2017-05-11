Video: Kelly Lee Owens – “Throwing Lines”

Years after her beginnings in the History of Apple Pie, Kelly Lee Owens carved out new terrain in the electronic world with the release of her self-titled debut album earlier this year. Amongst a flutter of harsh and humble hues, the album drew comparisons to the avant-pop production of Arthur Russell, as well as the complex lyrics and daring stage presence of artists like Jessy Lanza and Jenny Hval. One such track from the album, “Throwing Lines” turns the simple tick of a digital metronome into a full-force pop ballad with roots as far back as Yellow Magic Orchestra.

Today, the track receives its own music video. Directed by Kasper Häggström, the meta making-of video depicts its own creation and features two teen boys dancing around a snowy landscape while filming themselves to present to Kelly Lee Owens herself. Check it out below and catch Owens on tour throughout Europe and North America with dates as noted below.

Kelly Lee Owens:

5/10: London, UK @ Pickle Factory

5/11: Amsterdam, NL @ De School

5/13: Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

5/17: Toulouse, FR @ Art Gallery (DJ Set)

6/3: Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/11: Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

7/8: Cheshire, UK @ Jodrell Bank Observatory, Bluedot Festival

7/12: Brooklyn, NY @ Good Room

7/13: Montreal, QC @ Ritz PDB

7/14: Toronto, ON @ Coda w/ John Talabot

7/15: Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

7/20: Seattle, WA @ Q Nightclub w/ John Talabot

7/21: Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

7/22: San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Music Hall

8/11: Göteborg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

8/12: Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

9/1: Dorset, UK @ End of the Road

9/3: Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic Festival

10/19: London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

11/1: Sun. Nov. 5 – Reykjavik, IS @ Air Waves Festival