Katy Perry Finally Went on the Record About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry don’t get along. They used to be friends, but now they don’t talk. Swift purportedly wrote “Bad Blood” about it: “You know it used to be mad love.”

The motive behind the drama was never public, but in 2014, TMZ reported that Perry “stole” three of Swift’s backup dancers. Someone in Perry’s camp told the gossip site that the dancers worked for Perry first, and they only joined Swift’s tour because Perry was on a break. The dancers reportedly arranged contracts with a 30-day out so they could rejoin Perry later, but when they tried to give notice, Swift allegedly “fired them on the spot.”

Well, the actual Katy Perry was on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden last night, and she did something she never does: Talked about Taylor Swift. In fact, TMZ might as well have been talking to Perry herself back in 2014, because she confirmed every detail of the backup dancer story (transcript below):

There’s a situation, and honestly, like, she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it…It’s about backing dancers! It’s so crazy! There’s like three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me, before they went on tour, if they could go. And I was like, “Yeah, of course! I’m not on a record cycle, and get the work, and she’s great, and all that. But I will be on a record cycle, probably, in about a year. So be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.” So that year came up, and I texted all of them because I’m very close with them. I said, “Look, just FYI, I’m about to start. I want to put the word out there.” And they said, “Okay, we’re going to go talk to management about it.” And they did, and they got fired. And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me… I do the right thing anytime that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me. And I’m like, “OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!” But! But but but! What I want to say is that I’m ready for that BS to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, and there’s going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction.

Perry concluded by pointing out that two mega-famous pop stars bickering over hired backup dancers is evidence “women together will heal the world.” Didn’t she just release a diss track with the chorus, “Swish swish bish,” like, four days ago? (She did.)

I never thought I would see the day Katy Perry allowed a TV camera to record her talking about this, but I really never thought that day would be in 20-fuckin’-17. Anyway, don’t doubt TMZ.