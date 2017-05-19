Katy Perry – “Swish Swish” ft. Nicki Minaj

Katy Perry is continuing to collaborate with rappers–her latest is “Swish Swish” featuring Nicki Minaj. This marks the third release from her upcoming album, Witness, which is due June 9.

In February she dropped “Chained to the Rhythm” and followed it up last month with “Bon Appétit,” the umpteenth grab for radio this year to feature Migos. Neither have performed exceptionally well on the charts, so we’ll see if teaming up with Nicki finally does the trick. At the very least, it provides the opportunity for another jab at Remy Ma, as Nicki raps, “Silly rap beefs just give me more checks.”

Stream “Swish Swish” below.