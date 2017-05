Katy Perry confirmed this morning that her new album will be called Witness. To support the record, which will be out June 9, the pop star will embark on a 43-stop North American tour beginning September 7 in Columbus, OH and ending in February in Vancouver; check out the full list of dates here. Witness will include Perry’s recent singles “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appétit.” Watch a trailer for the tour below.

