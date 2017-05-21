News \
Katy Perry’s Performance of “Bon Appétit” on SNL Was … Odd
On last night’s Saturday Night Live, Katy Perry appeared as the musical guest, to continue promoting her recent singles, “Swish Swish” and “Bon Appetit.” As might be predicted based on the video for the latter, Perry’s performance for “Bon Appetit” was odd, at best. Perry served herself up as a buffet to Migos (they’re guests, get it?) and a handful of hungry dancers. As we’re still unclear exactly how this all ties together with her #BonAppetitChallenge, it is clear it’s all meant to push her new album Witness, which drops June 9. Watch the spectacle below.