It’s not quite a P.S. Eliot reunion, but close enough: Crutchfield sisters Katie (Waxahatchee) and Allison (formerly of Swearin’, now a solo artist) appeared at New York magazine’s Vulture Festival in New York last weekend, performing a cover of Sleater-Kinney’s classic The Woods anthem “Modern Girl.” Fan-shot videos of the cover have been circulating all week, but today Vulture released its own professionally recorded version. The Crutchfields’ rendition is mournful and sparse, with Allison on drums and lead vocal. Katie is on guitar and provides some lovely twangy harmonies at the end. Watch it below.