Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme recently scored the new Fatih Atkin film In the Fade, which premiered this week at Cannes. According to sources at Variety, Akin is a longtime fan of Queens of the Stone Age. After listening to their music a lot during the writing of the film, Akin decided to reach out to Homme with the idea to score the upcoming final product. Akin shared:

“When I was writing this, I was listening to a lot of music by Queens of the Stone Age. I had the feeling that this could be the music that the character was listening to. It has a self-destructive attitude and somehow the film is about self-destruction. I sent him a very early version of the film. He immediately called back saying he loved it and was blown away and that he would like to put his hands on it.”

Homme recently shared details about a new Queens of the Stone Age album in the works. Check out the trailer for In the Fade below, as well as the track “In the Fade” from their classic album Rated R.