Johnny Jewel – “Television Show”

Chromatics frontman Johnny Jewel has released another song from his forthcoming solo album, Windswept. “Television Show” will open the album, which will feature music from the upcoming third season of Twin Peaks. Jewel also shared a video for the song. Watch it below.

Windswept was announced one day after it was revealed that Jewel destroyed all 25,000 physical copies of Chromatics’ long-awaited album Dear Tommy in 2015, reportedly after a near-death experience. The album was apparently rerecorded but still has no release date; Windswept, however, will be out May 10.