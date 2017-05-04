Last night, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon honored the Star Wars annual fan holiday “May the 4th Be With You” by offering up a montage of characters from the franchise murmuring the entire libretto to Smash Mouth’s “All Star.” “All Star,” of course, is one of the most heavily memed older pop songs in recent memory; even The Chainsmokers recently capitalized on the “All Star” gold rush. As if genetically engineered in a lab to trend, the video immediately shot up in views; it’s currently #7 on YouTube’s trending list.

Fallon’s easy cash-in, made in response to a fan request, comes hot on the heels of the best Internet-age retake of the song, which is true art rather than soulless cross-branding. To be fair to Fallon’s team, though, it was thoughtful of them to find room for Boss Nass in here.

Watch the clip below, if you want.