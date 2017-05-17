News \
Watch the Jesus and Mary Chain and Sky Ferreira Play “The Two of Us” on Colbert
On last night’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Jesus and Mary Chain performed “The Two of Us” with Sky Ferreira joining in on vocals. The track is from the recently-released Damage and Joy, the Scottish group’s first album in 17 years. Watch the performance below, and check out the Jesus and Mary Chain’s remaining North American tour dates here and an interview with Ferreira about the forthcoming revival of Twin Peaks here.