Jay Z is headlining this October’s Austin City Limits this October, and his own Made in America festival this September. He’s also been working with Zaytoven, and has dropped a couple of new verses throughout the last few months. So is a new album on the way? A strong hint comes via Swizz Beatz’s Instagram. Last night, the producer posted a picture of him and Jay Z with the caption, “They don’t even know what’s about to happen 😂😂😂🙏🏽 Album ModeZone.”

A prayer hands emoji isn’t a confirmation, but it’s close enough to start the rumor engines rumbling. Jay Z hasn’t released an album since 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail.