Just in time for Jawbreaker’s upcoming reunion at Chicago’s Riot Fest in mid-September, the festival has shared a clip from an upcoming documentary about the band, Don’t Break Down: A Film About Jawbreaker. There’s no release date or official trailer for the film yet, but according to a press release, it captures the band coming together for an impromptu reunion in 2007 to reminiscence on their rise to fame and time in the pop-punk spotlight in the 1990s. There will also be interviews with Billie Joe Armstrong, Steve Albini, Jessica Hopper, Graham Elliot, Chris Shifflet, and Josh Caterer; in this clip, Albini appears to discuss the making of the band’s seminal 1994 album 24 Hour Therapy, and admits to often confusing Jawbreaker with Jawbox.

Watch the Don’t Break Down snippet below, and revisit Spin’s review of 24 Hour Therapy here.