Japandroids Announce North American Fall Tour, 7″ With Dead Moon Cover
If you didn’t get to see Japandroids on their massive North American tour, now’s your chance. The band will embark on another North American tour this fall in support of their most recent album Near To The Wild Heart Of Life. The dates run from mid-October to early November, and Cloud Nothings will be direct support on some of the shows. Japandroids released a new 7″ titled North East South Westthat features “North East South West” as the A-side and a cover of Dead Moon’s “Fire In The Western World” as the B-side. Physical copies can be purchased here, and the 7″ will be available to stream on 5/16. Check out new Japandroids tour dates below.
10/13 Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom 10/14 Edmonton, AB @ UnionHall w/Cloud Nothings
10/16 Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre w/Cloud Nothings
10/17 Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre w/Cloud Nothings
10/19 Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion w/Cloud Nothings
10/21 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/24 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/28 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre w/Cloud Nothings
10/30 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! w/Cloud Nothings
10/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor w/Cloud Nothings
11/02 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater w/Cloud Nothings
11/04 Detroit, MI @ The Majestic w/Cloud Nothings
11/06 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/07 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom w/Cloud Nothings
11/10 New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA w/Cloud Nothings
