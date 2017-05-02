Janet Jackson Announces She Is Resuming Postponed 2016 Tour

Janet Jackson has announced she will resume touring this fall.

The pop star postponed 75 North American and European dates of her Unbreakable World Tour in 2016 in order to have a baby. On Jan. 3, Jackson birthed her first son, Eissa.

Speaking to her fans in a video shared on her website, Jackson noted that her son is “so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby.” She also briefly addressed her separation from Wissam Al Mana, saying, “We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

As for the big announcement about her tour, which had been hyped by a countdown on her website, Jackson said she has changed its name to the State of the World tour and it will resume Sept. 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette. Produced by Andrew Hewitt and Bill Silva Presents in association with Live Nation, the initial 56-city run will make multiple stops across the U.S. and Canada, with a final North America date scheduled for Dec. 17 at Philips Arena in in Atlanta.

“It’s not about politics, it’s about people, the world, relationships and just love,” she said.

Check out the tour dates below:

Sept. 07 — Cajundome, Lafayette, LA

Sept. 09 — Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Sept. 10 — Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Sept. 13 — AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Sept. 14 — American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Sept. 16 — Verizon Arena, Little Rock, AR

Sept. 17 — BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Sept. 19 — Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM

Sept. 21 — Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Sept. 23 — Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Sept. 24 — Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

Sept. 26 — Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Sept. 27 — Key Arena, Seattle, WA

Sept. 29 — Moda Center, Portland, OR

Oct. 01 — Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, Reno, NV

Oct. 03 — Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Oct. 05 — Concord Pavilion, Concord, CA

Oct. 07 — Valley View Casino Center, San Diego, CA

Oct. 08 — Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 14 — Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 16 — Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 17 — Pepsi Center Arena, Denver, CO

Oct. 19 — Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Oct. 21 — Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO

Oct. 22 — BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI

Oct. 25 — iWireless Center, Moline, IL

Oct. 26 — Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

Oct. 28 — The Huntington Center, Toledo, OH

Oct. 29 — Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Nov. 01 — Van Andel Arena,Grand Rapids, MI

Nov. 02 — Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON

Nov. 04 — KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Nov. 05 — TD Garden, Boston, MA

Nov. 07 — Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

Nov. 08 — SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH

Nov. 10 — Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Nov. 11 — Sands Bethlehem Events Center, Bethlehem, PA

Nov. 13 — Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 15 — Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 16 — Verizon Center, Washington, DC

Nov. 18 — Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore, MD

Nov. 19 — Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Nov. 26 — Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Nov. 28 — Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

Nov. 29 — PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Dec. 01 — KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Dec. 03 — Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Dec. 04 — Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Dec. 06 — FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Dec. 07 — Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Dec. 09 — The BJCC, Birmingham, Al

Dec. 11 — BB&T Center, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Dec. 12 — Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Dec. 14 — Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Dec. 16 — Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Dec. 17 — Philips Arena, Atlanta, GA

This post originally appeared on Billboard