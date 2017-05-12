Is Harry Styles’ “Two Ghosts” About Taylor Swift? (Probably.)

Harry Styles’ self-titled debut solo album is out today, and the internet is abuzz about one track in particular–“Two Ghosts.” Allegedly, this song is about Taylor Swift, with whom Styles had a brief, highly publicized relationship (colloquially known as #Haylor) almost five years ago. The evidence, it must be said, looks pretty solid. Consider the first two lines:

Same lips red, same eyes blue

Same white shirt, couple more tattoos

If you buy the #Haylor theory, the first line describes Swift, who has blue eyes and frequently wears a red lip, while the second is about Styles, who has dozens of tattoos and frequently wears a white t-shirt. They also echo certain lines from Swift’s 1989 song “Style,” which fans have long theorized was about Styles: “You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye / And I got that red lip, classic thing that you like.”

This maybe-coincidence got a boost today when BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw straight-out asked Styles what “Two Ghosts” is about:

We just HAD to ask who ‘Two Ghosts’ was about *cough* taylorswift *cough* 👻 💘 Listen 👉 https://t.co/48RuyAdouO #HarryStylesListeningParty pic.twitter.com/dZfv2uRtKI — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 12, 2017

Styles, who’s now 23, was 18 in 2012. It’s always embarrassing to be quizzed about a teen relationship only a few years behind you, even when your ex isn’t one of the most famous musicians on the face of the earth. Still, “squirm” doesn’t really begin to cover Styles’ answer to this question: First, deflecting with a classic “it’s self-explanatory,” then begging manager Jeffrey Azoff for help, and finally, a great big, “Ahhh, no!”

So, let’s say this theory is correct, and “Two Ghosts” is about Taylor Swift. Styles fans already know the two dated. They’re feeling breathless now because it’s suddenly so easy to imagine he might not be over it.

But “Two Ghosts” is only new to us, the people who are listening to Harry Styles today. Who knows how long the actual Harry Styles has had this song in his pocket? In the full Radio 1 interview, Styles mentions that he wrote one song on the album a few years ago, though he doesn’t say which. Maybe we didn’t hear “Two Ghosts” until now because Harry Styles didn’t have a solo record until now.

What fun is a massive pop release without a hint of intrigue, though? “Two Ghosts” isn’t the album’s showiest track, and frankly, it wouldn’t be nearly as compelling a song without the accompanying conspiracy theory.

Needless to say, the internet’s #Haylor fans are freaking out anyway.