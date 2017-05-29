Is Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Album Called Spread Love ?

Queen of accidental album title reveals? Carly Rae Jepsen may have just given away the name of her next album through Shazam, the real queen of accidental album title reveals. As Reddit has already discovered, if you Shazam “Cut To The Feeling,” Carly’s new song from the soundtrack to Leap!, it says that the track comes from a 2017 album called Spread Love:

“Cut To The Feeling” was an E•MO•TION outtake initially intended for the E•MO•TION: Side B collection, so it would be a little bit of a weird choice to be the lead single for her next album. But still — there might be a new Carly Rae Jepsen album!

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.