Ice Cube has recently been preparing for the inaugural season of his BIG3 basketball league, and it just so happens that the league’s first season falls on the 26th anniversary of his 1991 classic Death Certificate. To commemorate, Ice Cube has signed with Interscope to give his opus, uh, a belated 25th anniversary release, even though he’s about a year late. The new edition comes with three new songs: “Only One Me,” “Dominate The Weak,” and “Good Cop, Bad Cop.” Ice Cube said in a press release that the anniversary isn’t the album’s only peg.

“Sadly, our community is dealing with many of the same issues,” Ice Cube said. “I only hope that young millennials feeling powerless in the ’hood can channel their own anger and frustration by listening to this record.” Death Certificate was originally released months after the beating of Rodney King, the eventual catalyst of the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Death Certificate will be re-released on June 9. Check out the album cover and the new tracklist below.

Death Certificate 25th anniversary tracklist:

1. “Only One Me”

2. “Good Cop, Bad Cop”

3. “Dominate The Weak”

4. “The Funeral”

5. “The Wrong Nigga To Fuck Wit”

6. “My Summer Vacation”

7. “Steady Mobbin’”

8. “Robin Lench”

9. “Givin’ Up The Nappy Dug Out”

10. “Look Who’s Burnin’”

11. “A Bird In The Hand”

12. “Man’s Best Friend”

13. “Alive On Arrival”

14. “Death”

15. “The Birth”

16. “I Wanna Kill Sam”

17. “Horny Lil’ Devil”

18. “Black Korea”

19. “True To The Game”

20. “Color Blind”

21. “Doing Dumb Shit”

22. “Us”

23. “No Vaseline”