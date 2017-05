After sharing the single “Particle” earlier this week, electro-pop trio Hundred Waters are back with Currency, a new 5-track EP. Aside from including the previously released single, the release offers a stunning take on the breathy, EDM-lite sounds of festival favorites RAC and ODESZA with smooth drops and a glossy hi-fi sheen. Check out the EP in full below via Skrillex’s imprint OWSLA and revisit our 2014 feature on the act.