House Republicans Listened to the Rocky Theme as They Prepared to Decimate Health Care

Today, the House will vote on a bill to repeal Obamacare and replace it with the poorly thought-out American Health Care Act. The vote is expected to pass the House before going to the Senate. This morning, Paul Ryan held a “pep rally” for Republican lawmakers in the Capitol basement. Here’s how The Hill described the scene:

Leaders played the “Rocky” theme song as lawmakers walked into the meeting. Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) put an image of George S. Patton on the screen and read inspirational quotes from the general. “Let’s get this f–king thing done!” Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) told her colleagues, according to sources in the room.

Nothing says the eye of the tiger and the thrill of the fight like preparing to kill millions of American citizens.