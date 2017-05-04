Culture \

House Republicans Listened to the Rocky Theme as They Prepared to Decimate Health Care

Donald Trump Rallies in Pennsylvania
CREDIT: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Today, the House will vote on a bill to repeal Obamacare and replace it with the poorly thought-out American Health Care Act. The vote is expected to pass the House before going to the Senate. This morning, Paul Ryan held a “pep rally” for Republican lawmakers in the Capitol basement. Here’s how The Hill described the scene:

Leaders played the “Rocky” theme song as lawmakers walked into the meeting. Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) put an image of George S. Patton on the screen and read inspirational quotes from the general.

“Let’s get this f–king thing done!” Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) told her colleagues, according to sources in the room.

Nothing says the eye of the tiger and the thrill of the fight like preparing to kill millions of American citizens.

Jeremy Gordon
Tags: Paul Ryan