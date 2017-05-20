News \

Hear Rivers Cuomo’s Latest Post Malone Cover

2017 Hangout Music Festival - Day 1
Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage/Getty Images

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo occasionally posts short Instagram videos of himself covering rap hits on acoustic guitar. That’s just a thing he does. In the past, he’s done Rae Sremmurd’s “Come Get Her,” Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen,” and Post Malone’s “White Iverson.” And now he’s posted another Malone cover, “Congratulations,” which comes along with a pic of a young Rivers chilling with some KISS posters. See below.

Congratulations @postmalone

A post shared by Rivers Cuomo (@rivers_cuomo) on

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.

Tags: post malone, Rivers Cuomo, weezer