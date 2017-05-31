Hear Liam Gallagher Debut Several New Songs at Manchester Benefit Show

Ahead of the release of As You Were, his debut album as a solo artist, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher put on a benefit concert for the victims of last week’s terrorist attack in his hometown of Manchester last night. As Pitchfork notes, the show included a host of unheard new songs, presumably from his upcoming album. There’s “Wall of Glass,” the first single, a melodic midtempo rocker; “Bold,” led by acoustic guitar and Sgt. Pepper-style Mellotron; “Paper Crown,” an anthemic ballad; and others. (The titles, provided as they are by amateur YouTube videographers, should be taken with a grain of salt.) Fans will be delighted to know that most of it basically sounds like Oasis.

Acrimony with his potato-headed brother aside, Liam also performed a handful of Oasis classics, including “Be Here Now” and an a cappella rendition of “Live Forever.” Watch videos of the new material below via Pitchfork.