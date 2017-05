At a secret concert tonight in London to promote his new self-titled album, Harry Styles performed a version of Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam”. The song appears to be more of a riff on The Life of Pablo track than a straight cover, with Styles rearranging the lyrics. Watch two clips of the performance below, and read more about the album here.

Harry Styles covering KANYE WEST at his first ever solo show! Ultralight Beam 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rFvquupm85 — Howell Davies (@HOWELLDAVIES) May 13, 2017