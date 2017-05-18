Watch Harry Styles Perform a Solo Acoustic Version of “Two Ghosts” on Corden

Harry Styles’ “Two Ghosts,” which interpolates the chords from the Allman Brothers’ “Mellissa” for an alt-country jam that even a godfather of the genre could love, is one of the best moments from his interesting-but-inconsistent self-titled solo debut. Last night, he took the tune to The Late Late Show with James Corden, stripping it of its drums and aching lead guitar line for a solo acoustic performance. Watch it below via Rolling Stone.