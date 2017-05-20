News \
Watch Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks Sing Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”
During his concert last night at the The Troubadour in Los Angeles, Harry Styles was joined on stage by Stevie Nicks. The two sang Styles’ recent single “Two Ghosts” as well as the Fleetwood Mac classic, “Landslide” and Nicks’ “Leather and Lace.” As Pitchfork notes, at one point during the performance, Styles—who says he once gave Nicks a carrot cake at a Fleetwood Mac concert–leapt from the stage so he could watch her sing from the front row. “I am losing my shit in a cool way,” he said after Nicks left, according to Variety. Watch clips from the performance below.