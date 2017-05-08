Harry Styles’ debut single as a solo artist, the piano-led power ballad “Sign of the Times,” now has an accompanying visual. For the video’s first minute or so, the former One Direction star wanders a seaside landscape looking windswept and pensive, a bit like the Wanderer above the sea of fog of the famous German romantic painting. Then, as the song starts to soar during its first chorus, Harry does too, flying above the cliffs and beaches as he belts out lyrics about bullets and breaking through the atmosphere. Watch it below.