Stream Harry Styles’ Solo Album Debut Harry Styles
2017 has seen a deluge of solo material from the one-time members of One Direction, but Harry Styles’ debut album is the first full-length we’ve seen so far this year. The 10-track album—which features advance tracks “Sign of the Times” and “Sweet Creature”—was executive produced by Jeff Bhasker, who’s known for his work alongside Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, and Drake, among others. You can check it out below, or at Apple Music.